Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyger Funeral Home - Harrisonburg 3173 Spotswood Trail Harrisonburg , VA 22801-3107 (540)-434-1359 Memorial service 5:00 PM Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church Visitation Following Services Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



James "Jim" Donald Wolfe, 84, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living.



Mr. Wolfe was born October 30, 1934 in Harrisonburg, VA and was one of six children of the late John and Leona Harmon Wolfe.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving grandson, Paul C. Taylor who passed away in 2018, as well as his five siblings.



Jim served in the Army Military Police and was an "ATOMIC VETERAN", a name given to those who participated in the U.S. atmospheric nuclear testing on various islands in the South Pacific and other locations. He was stationed in the Enewetak Atolls in the South Pacific during "OPERATION HARDTAC I" testing.



He served as a board member on the Mt. Jackson Planning Commission for 12 years. He was a Trustee for the Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church, and a member of the Methodist Men's Group. He was also a Trustee for the Historic Union Church for many years. He served as a volunteer for the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival for over 25 years. He was a former member of the Shenandoah Lion's Club, as well as a former Boy Scout leader.



Jim worked his entire life in the grocery industry beginning at age 11 working at his brother's store in Dale Enterprise.

From the age of 30 until he retired, he owned and operated stores in Shenandoah, New Market and Mt. Jackson.



He was a lifelong lover of motorcycles, model trains, football, college basketball and followed all sports that his grandsons played. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Tammy Taylor Hall and her husband Rob, and Mitzi Wolfe and her life partner Jim Richel; grandson, Chris Hall and fiancee Katie Budd; three great-grandchildren, Grace and James Taylor, and Dresden Hall; granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Taylor; and three nephews, Steve, David and Gary Wolfe.



After having suffered from Parkinson's Disease for several years and in honoring his wishes, his remains will be donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program.



A Celebration of Life will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church with Rick Hassler officiating. A brief memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. in the church social hall.



Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.



A special thanks to VA-Legacy Hospice and the staff at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living for providing such loving care and attention throughout his stay.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson Fire & Rescue Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842, whose many members worked so valiantly in an effort to save the life of his beloved grandson, Paul.



Condolences can be shared by visiting James "Jim" Donald Wolfe, 84, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living.Mr. Wolfe was born October 30, 1934 in Harrisonburg, VA and was one of six children of the late John and Leona Harmon Wolfe.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving grandson, Paul C. Taylor who passed away in 2018, as well as his five siblings.Jim served in the Army Military Police and was an "ATOMIC VETERAN", a name given to those who participated in the U.S. atmospheric nuclear testing on various islands in the South Pacific and other locations. He was stationed in the Enewetak Atolls in the South Pacific during "OPERATION HARDTAC I" testing.He served as a board member on the Mt. Jackson Planning Commission for 12 years. He was a Trustee for the Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church, and a member of the Methodist Men's Group. He was also a Trustee for the Historic Union Church for many years. He served as a volunteer for the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival for over 25 years. He was a former member of the Shenandoah Lion's Club, as well as a former Boy Scout leader.Jim worked his entire life in the grocery industry beginning at age 11 working at his brother's store in Dale Enterprise.From the age of 30 until he retired, he owned and operated stores in Shenandoah, New Market and Mt. Jackson.He was a lifelong lover of motorcycles, model trains, football, college basketball and followed all sports that his grandsons played. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Tammy Taylor Hall and her husband Rob, and Mitzi Wolfe and her life partner Jim Richel; grandson, Chris Hall and fiancee Katie Budd; three great-grandchildren, Grace and James Taylor, and Dresden Hall; granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Taylor; and three nephews, Steve, David and Gary Wolfe.After having suffered from Parkinson's Disease for several years and in honoring his wishes, his remains will be donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program.A Celebration of Life will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church with Rick Hassler officiating. A brief memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. in the church social hall.Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.A special thanks to VA-Legacy Hospice and the staff at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living for providing such loving care and attention throughout his stay.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson Fire & Rescue Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842, whose many members worked so valiantly in an effort to save the life of his beloved grandson, Paul.Condolences can be shared by visiting www.kygers.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close