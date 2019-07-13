James E. Harley, of Woodstock, died July 10, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 22, 1943, the son of Everett and Ruth Harley.
He attended Lawrence Academy in Groton, MA, Fitchburg University in Fitchburg, MA with a BS ED, and the University of Lowell in Lowell MA with a Graduate Program in Business Administration.
Mr. Harley is survived by his beloved, Virginia Hendricks; two sons, Matthew of Las Vegas NV and Christopher of Franklin MA; and three grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, David.
He was a teacher, transportation manager and Broker Co-Owner with Virginia of a RE/Max franchise in Groton, MA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Shenandoah Memorial.
Arrangements by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock VA. Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 13, 2019