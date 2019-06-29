James E. Hodges Jr., of Mount Jackson, Virginia, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
James was born April 5, 1935 in Millboro Springs, Virginia, the son of the late Rev. James E. Hodges Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Morgan Hodges.
He is survived by a son, Jeffery Hodges and wife Susan; a daughter, Carolyn Hodges; a brother, Joseph Milton Hodges; five sisters, Ruth Frazier, Lou Lewis, Cleo Wiggins, Vada Hayes, and Patricia West; a sister-in-law, Margaret Bowman; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Friends may pay their respects 12-1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service, Bowmans Crossing. A graveside service will follow at at 2 p.m. in the Mount Jackson Cemetery.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the .
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 29, 2019