James F. Dorton went to his eternal rest Friday, May 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roberta Ann Sousa; his parents, Jessie and Truman Dorton; and brother, Michael "Abie" Dorton.
He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Morton (Chuck); sons, Michael (Jennifer), Robin, and Stephen; three step daughters, Cindy George, Roberta Dysart and Michelle Wakeman; one brother, Truman "Bud" Dorton; two sisters, Janet Hodson and Phyllis Shannon; and 13 grandchildren.
Jim graduated from Edinburg High School in 1959.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force for six years. He served overseas in Turkey and Scotland most of those six years.
He retired from E.I. DuPont in Richmond after 28 years and enjoyed establishing a green house business for many years. He had quite a "green thumb"!
Per his request, there will be no service.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 21, 2019