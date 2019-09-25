James Frank Alsberry, Sr. 88, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock, VA.
A home going service for Mr. Alsberry will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Alsberry.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 25, 2019