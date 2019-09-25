Northern Virginia Daily

James Frank Alsberry Jr.

Service Information
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA
22657
(540)-465-5101
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
Obituary
James Frank Alsberry, Sr. 88, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock, VA.

A home going service for Mr. Alsberry will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Alsberry.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 25, 2019
