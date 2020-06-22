James Frankllin Strickler, 60, of Luray, died June 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Friends may sign the register book and view Monday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 22, 2020.