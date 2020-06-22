James Frankllin Strickler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Frankllin Strickler, 60, of Luray, died June 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.

Friends may sign the register book and view Monday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be held at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

For more information visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Viewing
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
187 E. Main Street
Luray, VA 22835
(540) 743-5747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved