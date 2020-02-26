James "Leo" George, 88, of Woodstock, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock. Reverend George Bowers will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mr. George was born June 7, 1931 in Columbia Furnace, son of the late Irvin and Mamie Smoot George. He was an army veteran of the Korean War and retired from Wal-Mart.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Beatrice "Bea" Ritter George and siblings, Evelyn Burner, Alger George, John George, Clifford George and Freddie George.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Wilkins and husband Gary of Woodstock; granddaughter, Valerie Patton and husband Josh of Woodstock; grandson, Eric Wilkins and wife Randi of Edinburg; five great grandchildren, Lilyan Patton, Amelia Patton, Lincoln Patton, Haley Wilkins and Blake Wilkins; brother, Ralph George and wife Doris Ann of Edinburg and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tony George, Dennis George, Kurt George, John Andes, Randy Helsley and Zach Carper.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Century Hospice, 420 Neff Avenue, Harrisonburg VA. 22801or .
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 26, 2020