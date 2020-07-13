1/1
James H. "Jim" Painter
1934 - 2020
James H. "Jim" Painter, 85, a resident of Toms Brook, VA, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Greenfield Senior Living in Strasburg, VA.

A funeral service for Mr. Painter will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor Beverly Funkhouser officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery with full military honor conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.

Mr. Painter was born in Toms Brook, VA on October 27, 1934 a son of the late Harry Franklin and Anna Elizabeth Painter.
He was a member of the Round Hill Church of the Brethren and retired from Agri-Tech having worked for 44 years. Mr. Painter was a veteran of the U.S. Army, member of the Woodstock Moose, enjoyed sitting on his front porch watching nature and enjoying the "Million Dollar View", visits from his close neighbors, college basketball and good homemade food especially Mollie's pies and cakes. Mr. Painter was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Clydus S. Painter and three brothers R.F. "Dick" Painter, Glenn E. "Jack" Painter and Douglas Painter.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Mollie Kathryn Bly Painter of Toms Brook, VA; his children James Painter, Jr. and wife Jill of Chester, VA and Judy Orndorff and husband the late Jack Orndorff; his grandson William "Will" Orndorff (Tori); his sister Margie Gochenour of Woodstock, VA

Pallbearers will be Bruce Copley, Dicky Rhodes, Jimmy Clem, William Orndorff, Edgar Lee Coffelt, Larry Bly, Danny Painter, Clark Painter and Milton Painter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Neal, Robert "Bob" Spiker, Jason "Junior" Rhodes and Russell "Joe" Gochenour.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Round Hill Church of the Brethren c/o Larry Baker, 639 Stickley Loop, Strasburg, VA 22657.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Painter.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
