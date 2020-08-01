James Kenneth Ginn, 70 of Wardensville, WV, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
James was born September 1, 1949 in Morgantown, WV, a son of the late Harry L. and Eva Heishman Ginn. He worked as a teacher, realtor and a farmer. James graduated from Wardensville High School, received his bachelor's degree from Glenville State College and was a member of the Sugar Grove Church of the Brethren near Wardensville, WV. He loved being with his family, enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.
James married his wife Faith, on December 27, 1981.
James is survived by his wife of 38 years and his children: Whitney Ginn; Aaron Ginn and his wife Karen all of Wardensville, WV. He is preceded in death by his brother Cecil R. Ginn and a sister Oleta Kerr.
Private services will be held for family and invited friends at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wardensville Rescue Squad, PO Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851, the Capon Valley Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 308, Wardensville, WV, 26851 or the Grant Memorial Hospice Promise Foundation, 100 Hospital Dr Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847.
To view James's tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com