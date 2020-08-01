1/
James K. Ginn
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Kenneth Ginn, 70 of Wardensville, WV, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

James was born September 1, 1949 in Morgantown, WV, a son of the late Harry L. and Eva Heishman Ginn. He worked as a teacher, realtor and a farmer. James graduated from Wardensville High School, received his bachelor's degree from Glenville State College and was a member of the Sugar Grove Church of the Brethren near Wardensville, WV. He loved being with his family, enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.

James married his wife Faith, on December 27, 1981.

James is survived by his wife of 38 years and his children: Whitney Ginn; Aaron Ginn and his wife Karen all of Wardensville, WV. He is preceded in death by his brother Cecil R. Ginn and a sister Oleta Kerr.

Private services will be held for family and invited friends at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wardensville Rescue Squad, PO Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851, the Capon Valley Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 308, Wardensville, WV, 26851 or the Grant Memorial Hospice Promise Foundation, 100 Hospital Dr Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847.

To view James's tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loy-Giffin Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Wardensville, WV 26851
304-874-3521
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved