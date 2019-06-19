Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Luther "Jimmy" Hottel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



James Luther "Jimmy" Hottel, formerly of Spring Hill, FL and Woodstock, VA, passed away June 11, 2019 in Maine.



James was born December 31, 1934 in Woodstock to John Paul and Eva Sager Hottel.



He grew up in Woodstock and graduated from Woodstock High School, Class of 1953.



He was a member of the Woodstock Disciples of Christ Church.



He served in the U.S. Air Force.



His working career was with Capital Airlines and United Airlines for 43 years.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Shirley Hottel; and a brother, John Hottel of Spring, TX.



He is survived by a son, Carl Hottel (Donna) of Hazel Green, AL; two daughters, Christine Lord (Chris) of Gorham, ME, and Karen Millea (Tom) of Doraville, GA; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters, Annabel Racey and Carolyn Racey, both of Woodstock, VA, and Mary Evelyn Mitchell of Flowery Branch, GA; and nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



James' final resting place will be in a military cemetery in Florida.



Sign the Guest Book at James Luther "Jimmy" Hottel, formerly of Spring Hill, FL and Woodstock, VA, passed away June 11, 2019 in Maine.James was born December 31, 1934 in Woodstock to John Paul and Eva Sager Hottel.He grew up in Woodstock and graduated from Woodstock High School, Class of 1953.He was a member of the Woodstock Disciples of Christ Church.He served in the U.S. Air Force.His working career was with Capital Airlines and United Airlines for 43 years.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Shirley Hottel; and a brother, John Hottel of Spring, TX.He is survived by a son, Carl Hottel (Donna) of Hazel Green, AL; two daughters, Christine Lord (Chris) of Gorham, ME, and Karen Millea (Tom) of Doraville, GA; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters, Annabel Racey and Carolyn Racey, both of Woodstock, VA, and Mary Evelyn Mitchell of Flowery Branch, GA; and nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.James' final resting place will be in a military cemetery in Florida.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close