James M. Schoch, 27, of Front Royal, VA passed away March 30, 2019.
He was born August 6, 1991 at Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in North Carolina to Timothy M. Schoch of Front Royal, VA and Diane L. Schoch of Bethlehem, PA.
He loved playing drums and guitar, and was an avid skateboarder.
Surviving, along with his parents, is a sister, Kristen Schoch of Richmond, IN; a daughter, Emily of New York; three nieces; and one nephew.
Services will be private with family.
In James' memory, donations may be made to House of Hope, 724 Warren Ave, Front Royal VA 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 3, 2019