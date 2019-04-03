Northern Virginia Daily

James M. Schoch (1991 - 2019)
James M. Schoch, 27, of Front Royal, VA passed away March 30, 2019.

He was born August 6, 1991 at Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in North Carolina to Timothy M. Schoch of Front Royal, VA and Diane L. Schoch of Bethlehem, PA.

He loved playing drums and guitar, and was an avid skateboarder.

Surviving, along with his parents, is a sister, Kristen Schoch of Richmond, IN; a daughter, Emily of New York; three nieces; and one nephew.

Services will be private with family.

In James' memory, donations may be made to House of Hope, 724 Warren Ave, Front Royal VA 22630.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

