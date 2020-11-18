

James (Jim) Melvin Trail, 84, of Woodstock, went to be with his Lord on November 16, 2020 surrounded by his family.



James was born on January 13, 1936 in Allegheny County, Maryland, the son of the late William Melford Trail and Maysel Ketterman Trail.



He was the owner and operator of Trail's Hauling and a member of Community Mission Church.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Thomas and Amanda Elizabeth Trail and Alton C. and Lara Ketterman, a son, Glenn Edward Trail, a sister, Madelyn Trail, and a brother, Myrle Trail.



James is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Carolyn S. Trail; two sons, James William Trail of Edinburg and Troy Safin of East Strousburg, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Linda Darnell Trail Halton (Lynn) and Tina Marie Trail May (David), both of Woodstock; two sisters, Marie Clingerman and Mary Booth, both of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania; a brother, Melford Trail of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Community Mission Church at 10 AM with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dale Bowers, officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 PM at Piney Plains Cemetery at Little Orleans, Maryland.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

