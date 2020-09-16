1/
James Michael "Mike" Allen
1945 - 2020
James Michael "Mike" Allen passed away in his home in New Market, VA on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Mike was born on August 18, 1945 to the late Wilmer and Pauline Allen. He was proceeded in death by his brothers Eugene "Punk" Allen and Ronald "Fuzz" Allen.

Mike is survived by his daughters Debbie Stover and Angie (Jeff) Lutz, both of New Market, VA; grandchildren Haley Stover of Austin, TX, Taylor (TJ) Eader of Timberville, VA, Cole Stover of New Market, VA, and Tucker (Sam) Lutz; 2 great grandchildren Teagan and Tinley Eader; and sisters Sue (Jerry) Walters of Woodstock, VA and Jane (Ken) Burch of Quicksburg, VA.

Mike was a simple man who loved golf, music, and his family and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

The family will gather at a later date.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 16, 2020.
