James "Jimmy" O. Williams, 96, of Strasburg, VA passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
A graveside service for Mr. Williams will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery with Elder Gary Utz officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Williams was born on November 8, 1922 to Outie Williams and Edna Jenkins then adopted by Charles Ashby and Mary Belle Entsminger.
Mr. Williams was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ellen Brill Williams.
Survivors include his children, J.D. Williams and wife Belinda of Strasburg, VA, Brent Williams and wife Tina of Woodstock, VA and Donnie Brill of Strasburg, VA; his grandchildren, Matt Williams and wife Alecia and Chandra Williams along with four great grandchildren.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Williams.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 28, 2019