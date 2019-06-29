Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



On Tuesday, Our Heavenly Father took a walk through Heaven, seeing things were in disarray and decided that there was work that needed to be done. He gathered his Angels around and asked if there was anyone special that they could find to help. They needed someone who was a hard worker, someone who knew how to complete any task at hand and someone who would do the work without complaint. They knew right away who they could call; James was the man for the job. He leaves a wonderful legacy of being hardworking, honest, trust worthy and loved by everyone who knew him.



James Paul Fields passed quietly at home to help his heavenly Father Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



James was born December 4, 1960.



He leaves behind Karen, a loving wife and best friend of 38 years. They spent their time together building a loving family.



He leaves behind two sons, James Brent Fields and his wife Carol, and Joshua Aaron Fields.



As their family grew up, they spent their time traveling, going on adventures and building memories.



James was also well known as PAPAW by some of the most important people in his life, Brent and Carol's children Colby, Chase, Maddox and Lillian Fields and Joshua's daughter Raelynn Holmes. James loved spending time with his grandchildren and has left them with many cherished memories.



James was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Florene Fields; and a brother, Timothy Fields.



He is survived by brothers, Clyde Fields of Tennessee and Raymond Fields of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by a sister, Shelia McClanahan of Virginia; along with his extended family, Robert "Bull" and Betty Bevins, in-laws, Wade "WJ" Taylor (Martha), Pamela Clifton (Donnie), and Bram Bevins (Karen); and numerous nieces and nephews.



James lived life to the fullest, loving and caring for those around him. He leaves behind a "void" for many family and friends who loved him.



A Celebration of Life will be held 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main, Front Royal.



Donations can be made to the following:



Condolences may be sent to the family at



