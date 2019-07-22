Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Richard Mahoney. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



The mountain man has moved to the blessed garden. James Richard Mahoney, 94 of Chester Gap passed away at his home on July 17, 2019.



Mr Mahoney was born on Chester Gap March 29, 1925 to the late Noah Harrison (1974) and Florance Johnson Mahoney (1985).



He married Anna Bell Mahoney December 13, 1945; they were married over 65 years when she passed in 2011.



He is survived by his loving daughters, Dorothy J. Riley of 231



Predeceased by his wonderful wife, Anna Bell (2011); all his brothers, Edward (1937), George (1947), Charles (1960), Marshall (1970), Noah (1971), Presley (1982), Walter (2008); and his two sisters, Mary Anna North (2016) and Annie Walters (2016); sons-in-law, Lester Riley (2014), Candido Roman (2015).



Mr. Mahoney honorably served his country during WWII servicing in France, Belgium, and Germany as an Army combat infantry soldier and heavy and light vehicle operator. He received the following honors: the combat infantry badge, the M-1 marksmanship,



Mr. Mahoney worked at various farms and apple orchards as a young boy. After WWII, he worked for Russ Engineering, Old Virginia Incorporated, and Avtex, where he retired after almost 20 years. In retirement, he worked part-time at the Harmony Hallow Apple packing house.



Mr. and Mrs. Mahoney enjoyed raising hogs, chickens, and a beautiful garden, they made wonderful apple butter. Mr. Mahoney loved to talk with people and visit family and friends. He had a passion for mechanical work fixing old cars and trucks.



As was his wish, Mr. Mahoney was at his cherished mountain home when the Lord called him to his eternal home. He loved his mountain and the people who live there. He will be greatly missed.



Pallbearers will be his great grandson, Ethan Roman, nephews, Arnold Williams, Roger Mahoney, Donald Mahoney, Noah Mahoney Jr, and good friend John Grisby. Honorary pallbearers will be his great granddaughters, Kelli Seymour and Meghan Roman.



Family will receive friend from 6­-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at the Maddox Funeral Home. Funeral services will also be held at the Maddox Funeral home on Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Jimmy Burke officiating. The burial will be at the Williams Cemetery, Chester Gap with full military honors.



Memorial contributions may be sent to: Chester Gap Voluntary Fire Department, Memory of James R. Mahoney, 42 Waterfall Rd., Chester Gap, VA 22623.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 22, 2019

