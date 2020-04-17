James Robert "Jim" Royston, Jr., 99, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Mr. Royston was born in 1920 in Berryville, VA, son of the late Emma and James Royston, Sr. He worked on the family farm in Clarke County with his grandfather and was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during WWII - South Pacific Theater. Mr. Royston achieved the rank of Seaman 2nd Class and was awarded the South Pacific Medal. He was a machinist at Abex Corporation from where he retired. Mr. Royston was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church.
He married Wanda Good on February 14, 1954 in Tenth Legion, VA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Jane Devereaux of Roanoke, VA, Donna Royston (John Skowronski) of Fairfax, VA, and Phyllis Gamble (Vernon) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Belinda Padgett (Ken) of Vinton, VA, Catherine Gott-Evans (Duane) of Stowe, VT, and Stephen Gamble of Winchester, VA; and sister, Betty Sipe of Boyce, VA.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jim's memorial service will be announced at a later date at Opequon Presbyterian Church. He will be interred at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 17, 2020