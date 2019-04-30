James Ronald "Ronnie" Harris, 72, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Luray, Virginia.
He was born August 2, 1946 in Welch, WV to Jack Harris and Betty Spratt Harris.
Mr. Harris was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War from 1966-1968 and was awarded numerous medals including those for heroism and valor during his time in Vietnam. He took great pride in being a veteran and having served his country.
He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38 of Warren County, VA.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Sherry; children Jason Harris Sr. of Front Royal, VA. and Carrie and husband James Clark of Mount Jackson, VA; as well as grandchildren, Diana Harris and Jason Harris Jr. of Hagerstown, MD and Tierney Clark and James "Jamey" Clark of Mount Jackson, VA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Harris; mother, Betty Dilley; and brother, Bill Harris.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA with his longtime friend, Doug Blevins of Mountain City, TN, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ronnie's memory to the Disabled American Veterans Association, DAV.org, or , support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home.
