

James Rouse Morris, age 92, of Edinburg, VA passed away peacefully at the Blue Ridge Hospice Care Center in Winchester, VA on July 22, 2020.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cynthia Hamra Morris (formerly of Fort Worth, Texas) and his sons Jim III and Adam. Jim loved his family above all else, including his grandchildren Jesse, Kyle and Simone. He and Cynthia built a beautiful, loving life in Edinburg, gathering many new friends as they continued their 41-year marriage.



Jim Morris was not the most obvious choice for a job intended to breathe new life into a Smithsonian Institution that its Secretary, Dillon Ripley, thought too stodgy, too much the "Nationás Attic" for the year 1966.



After all, despite years of study at the Juilliard School of Music, and decades of accomplishment as a singer, r, writer and producer, Morris lacked the academic credentials that were a Smithsonian sine qua non.



But the choice of Morris was obvious to Ripley, who above all wanted a visionary "impresario" to conceive and mount arts projects that lived up to the Institution's scholarly repute while striding beyond its traditional bounds.



He got one.



Morris took the helm of SI's newly created Division of Performing Arts. After a small initial project -- the renovation and installation next to the Smithsonian Castle of a 1922 carousel, accompanied by a Wurlitzer band organ -- in 1967 Morris founded the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, since then a summer perennial on the National Mall. Exhaustively researched, the Festival presented and sometimes rediscovered performers and craftspeople, at first from across the U.S., then from around the world.



The Festival's 1976 edition ran seven days a week throughout that Bicentennial summer, and was the centerpiece of the city's celebration. An audience of five million heard music and saw national customs from Romania, Zaire, Italy, Macedonia, Surinam, Sweden and elsewhere, as well as American blues, union songs, mariachi bands, Appalachian ballads and -- a Morris specialty -- much more. Morris was named a 1976 Washingtonian of the Year.



Other Performing Arts presentations followed the Festival to the Mall, and by 1969 Morris had raised a 900-seat nylon-and-steel tent theater there. That spring and summer it housed the Alwin Nikolais dance company, the American College Theater Festival (eighteen plays!), a production of "Annie Get Your Gun", controversial 1930s plays by the Works Progress Administration's Federal Theater Project, and part of the Folklife Festival.



Lack of funding (and air conditioning, and sound insulation) foreclosed further tent theater seasons, but in the 1970s and 1980s Performing Arts took to existing auditoriums in Smithsonian museums an array of concert series presenting a kaleidoscope of American performance genres: jazz, musical theater, gospel, chamber music, country, and (again) more. As with the Festival, this took place long before diversity became a cultural catchword. Morris also conceived and in 1979 started the Smithsonian's Discovery Theater for schoolchildren.



Meanwhile, reaching beyond live performances and seeing the need for an anthology of the best recordings from the history of jazz, Morris engaged the eminent critic Martin Williams to select and annotate one. The 1973 "Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz" drew widespread praise, and in time sold more than two million copies, phenomenal for a six-LP set. It made music business history by enlisting the unprecedented cooperation of seventeen record companies, some of whom noted the success of "Classic Jazz" and soon turned to their vaults for re-issue programs of their own.



"Classic Jazz" launched the Smithsonian Collection of Recordings, whose dozens of releases through the 1990s won numerous Grammy and gold record awards and nominations. Morris himself was Grammy-nominated for Best Liner Notes for his work on the landmark American Popular Song collection, which he also co-programmed. Other major Collection releases from Morris's tenure included the eight-LP "Classic Country Music" set, "Voices of the Civil Rights Movement" documentary recordings, and a Morris-conducted operetta, "Naughty Marietta" and "Rose Marie."



The Performing Arts work is still recalled fondly by its staff. Kenneth Slowik, now Curator of Musical Instruments at the National Museum of American History and Director of the Smithsonian Chamber Music Society, said "Jim assembled a remarkable collection of talented and motivated people who appreciated each other, each other's work, and the nurturing atmosphere Jim maintained. He knew how to encourage the creativity of his staff in a way unlike anything I've subsequently encountered." Another DPA veteran adds, "As with Shakespeare's Henry IV St. Crispin's Day, those who were not there will never know the satisfaction of it."



James Rouse Morris, Jr. was born August 13, 1927 in Thomasville, Georgia to James Rouse and Jane Owen Morris. He grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, where at fourteen he played first oboe in the otherwise adult Greensboro Symphony. After high school graduation and wartime Navy service, he won a scholarship to Juilliard, which led to experience with regional opera and musical theater companies. He returned to New York for a career that included many New York City Opera parts and featured bass roles in choral works by Bach, Haydn and Verdi. He also worked frequently in popular music, on stage and screen and in recordings. One souvenir of that is his one-man "choral group" backing of Peggy Lee in her 1952 hit recording of "Lover."



The year 1956 found him in the original cast of the runaway Broadway smash, "My Fair Lady"; his is the first voice heard in the cast recording of "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" He was the first cast member to leave the job security of that long-running show, seeking to take his career in a more operatic direction with a two-year sojourn in Europe, where he served as music director of the Frankfurt Playhouse, the continent's oldest English language theater. He returned to the U.S. to star in "The Stephen Foster Story", a one-man show that played with success in New York and regionally, and is still revived yearly at Old Kentucky Home State Park.



A 1962 invitation to produce the 36th annual edition of Asheville, North Carolina's Mountain Dance and Folk Festival proved to be his first step away from singing. By 1964 he was organizing entertainment and writing speeches for Hubert Humphrey's vice presidential campaign. He then produced international trade exhibitions for the U.S. Department of Commerce, while longing to bring to life his ideas about American arts and culture. The path to that led through a job search that ended with his interview with Dillon Ripley.



Morris's Smithsonian career was symbiotic with the Institution's headlong growth in the Ripley era; growing pains were probably inevitable. In 1977 he relinquished administration of the Folklife Festival in order to dissolve intractable personnel conflicts and work on other Performing Arts priorities.



A more controversial reorganization followed in 1982. Performing Arts was dissolved. Its Collection of Recordings staff moved to the Smithsonian Press. Concert series were eliminated or cut back; their staff moved to the National Museum of American History. Morris was promoted to the Senior Executive Service, with inconspicuous duties. Ripley's enigmatic comment to the press: "Jim Morris is a free spirit."



Morris retired from SI in 1984 to found a video and film production company, The Production Group. He also taught singing, including a two-year stint working with hearing-impaired Gallaudet University students. For the semi-centennial of World War II, he created "In The Mood", a musical revue that debuted at the National Archives and then toured the U.S. and Europe. In 2001 he moved to Edinburg, Virginia, where he ran music festivals, produced "The Burning," a 2008 documentary film on the Civil War destruction of the Shenandoah Valley, and wrote a 2010 autobiography, "Smithsonian Impresario".



There will be a gathering in celebration of Jim's life in Edinburg in 2021.

