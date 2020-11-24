

James Ruel Lundberg, 60, of Edinburg, passed away on November 19, 2020.



James was born on August 26, 1960 at Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Norbert Lundberg and Alice Alford Whiting.



He is survived by a sister, Terresa and Jay Linski; a brother, Jon and Kay Lundberg; an uncle, James Lundberg; nieces, Courtney, Samantha, Julia and Holly; nephews, Ryan, James, Sean and Greg; great nephews, Ryland and Rowen; his cat, Zerzer.



He was a kind soul and remained true to his convictions. He loved his family fiercely and will be greatly missed.



Services will be private.



