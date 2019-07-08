Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Scott McEwan J.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



James Scott McEwan, 32, of Herndon, Virginia, passed away June 27, 2019 at his home.



He was born September 13, 1986 in Los Angeles, California to Bonnie and Scott McEwan.



He moved with the family to Virginia in 1996 and spent his formative years in Herndon, VA, though he always felt a connection to Los Angeles and his friends there.



James was an intelligent, passionate and gracious person who made friends and family laugh. He had many passions, always finding a way to make his pursuit of them uniquely his own, including acting in high school in several theatre shows to great reception. He had a love of gaming, building and programing computers and frequently helped family and friends tech needs.

He also loved gourmet cooking and for many years took the lead role in planning and preparing holiday meals. In college, he expanded his culinary pursuits to include home brewing beer.



He was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast, preferring his bike as his primary mode of transportation.



James graduated from WVU with a degree in sociology followed by Case Western Reserve where he earned a Juris Doctor degree.



James had great ambition, with strong aspirations and potential for his future career. Unfortunately, he also struggled with alcoholism and mental health issues which ultimately lead to his untimely death.



He is survived by his parents, Bonnie Jean McEwan and Scott Douglas McEwan; his brother, Marshall Douglas McEwan; grandfather; Orville Helland; and many family members and friends throughout the U.S. and Canada.



His ashes will be buried in Duluth, Minnesota later this year.



For anyone wanting to support his family with their condolences, in lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Hope House Treatment Center in his name.



