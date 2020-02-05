Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas "Jimmy" Spence. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



James Thomas "Jimmy" Spence, 68, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Jimmy was born in 1951 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Michael and Loveda Spence. He was owner/operator of Champion Auto Sales. Jimmy always had a passion for cars….especially race cars. Being a successful racer himself, he was always the leader of Team 91. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, mowing the grass (for everyone), plowing snow (for everyone as well), and gossiping with Tim, Ronnie, Scott, Herk, Hunter, and David….solving all the problems of the world. He was a member of Winchester Eagles and supported the Church of the Good Shepherd.



Jimmy was more than a businessman. He was the patriarch of the family. Jimmy loved his family more than life itself. He supported all of them; was always ready to make a sacrifice for them if need be and rejoiced in their accomplishments, but also gave his loving support during times of need. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather…and most important he was their friend.



Jimmy married Robin Pitcock on July 11, 1974 in Winchester, Virginia.



Surviving with his wife of 45 years is a daughter, Jamie Patricia Spence (Mike Newlin) of Winchester, Virginia and a son, James Thomas "JT" Spence, II (Kelli) of Winchester, Virginia; nephew (who was like a son), James McFarland of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Mykaela Spence (Isaiah), Aidan Betschart, Ashlynn Spence, Jaelyn "Jake" Spence, Mikah Newlin, all of Winchester, Virginia; sister, Elizabeth Pearson of Winchester, Virginia; brother, Eddie Spence of Winchester, Virginia; and fur babies, Cuda, Ollie, Tucker, Buster, and Sassy.



Along with his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by sisters, Sharon McFarland, Patricia Shade and Dorothy Pauline Spence; and brothers, Kenneth, Donald and Mike "Fuzzy" Spence.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow the gathering at 4 p.m. with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.



