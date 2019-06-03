James V. Hutton, Jr., 92, of Frederick County died May 30, 2019.
Born March 11, 1927 at "Snow Hill Farm", Frederick County, Virginia, he was the son of James Vernon and Ada McCormick Hutton, Sr.
Mr. Hutton was a retired educator, a graduate of Stonewall High School at Clear Brook and the University of Virginia as undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate in Education, Virginia Studies, and Counseling.
An avid local and state history enthusiast, he authored numerous books and articles related to the history of the area, donating proceeds to various organizations.
He was a life member of the University of Virginia Alumni Association, Thomas Jefferson Society, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Old Stone Church Memorial Association, and the Virginia Historical Society.
Mr. Hutton served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II.
He is survived by his wife, the former Juanita Tederick; two daughters, Gaye Dawn and Lara; three sons, James Vernon III, William Todd, and John Tederick; and seven grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private. The deceased requested no floral tributes or memorials.
