James W. Rohrbaugh, of Delray, WV, passed away July 12, 2020, at his home.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday at the Delray Christian Church (services will be held outside) at 6:30 p.m.



Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.

