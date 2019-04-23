James William "Billy" Mathews, 62, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service for Billy will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Stan Thompson officiating.
Billy was born December 24, 1956, a son of the late Alfred James and Peggy Ann Green Mathews.
Billy was a loving husband, a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge, and a retired paint finisher in the automotive industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sandra Jean Coffman Mathews of Strasburg, VA; two sisters, Sherry Clarke of Reston, VA and Susan Fredo of Fredericksburg, VA; along with his beloved cat, Baby Girl.
Memorials may be made to the .
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Mathews.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 23, 2019