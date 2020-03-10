Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Alexander Fisher. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Strasburg Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary



Jamie Alexander Fisher, 40, of Winchester, VA lost his 20-year battle with drug addiction and went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV surrounded by his loving family.



A funeral service for Jamie will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.



Jamie started his journey through life on October 4, 1979 a beloved son of Jean Fisher, Winchester, VA and John Fisher, Middletown, VA and little brother to Randy, Lisa and Vicki Fisher.



Jamie was born 14 years after his youngest sibling; he became the joy of our lives. Even though as an adult he was troubled he brought so much joy to so many people right up until his demise.



He attended schools in Frederick County, Virginia. After completing his formal education, he learned the trade of carpentry which he took great pride in doing until his death. Through the years he received numerous certifications pertaining to his trade. His last job was with Bollinger Construction working as a Carpenter Foreman in Frederick, Maryland. He was a member of Strasburg Presbyterian Church.



He was a loyal fan of the Baltimore Ravens, never wanting to miss a game. He was totally fired up when the Ravens had their winning streak in the 2019 season. He also liked NASCAR and went to several races in Martinsville, Virginia.



Jamie was a good man with a good heart, and he loved many things, but he loved his family most of all. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Jean Fisher of Winchester, VA and John Fisher and wife Pam of Middletown, VA; his siblings, Randy Fisher of Stephens City, VA, Lisa Gum of Kill Devil Hills, NC and Vicki Pope of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by his nephews, Kevin Fridley, Matthew Fridley, Travis Fridley and Curtis Gum along with four great-nephews and four great-nieces. They all loved their "Uncle Jamie".



He is preceded in death by nephews, Michael Fisher and Mark Gum; maternal grandparents Lewis and Violet Rose and paternal grandparents Rowland and Elizabeth Fisher.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.



You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Jamie A. Fisher. Jamie Alexander Fisher, 40, of Winchester, VA lost his 20-year battle with drug addiction and went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV surrounded by his loving family.A funeral service for Jamie will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.Jamie started his journey through life on October 4, 1979 a beloved son of Jean Fisher, Winchester, VA and John Fisher, Middletown, VA and little brother to Randy, Lisa and Vicki Fisher.Jamie was born 14 years after his youngest sibling; he became the joy of our lives. Even though as an adult he was troubled he brought so much joy to so many people right up until his demise.He attended schools in Frederick County, Virginia. After completing his formal education, he learned the trade of carpentry which he took great pride in doing until his death. Through the years he received numerous certifications pertaining to his trade. His last job was with Bollinger Construction working as a Carpenter Foreman in Frederick, Maryland. He was a member of Strasburg Presbyterian Church.He was a loyal fan of the Baltimore Ravens, never wanting to miss a game. He was totally fired up when the Ravens had their winning streak in the 2019 season. He also liked NASCAR and went to several races in Martinsville, Virginia.Jamie was a good man with a good heart, and he loved many things, but he loved his family most of all. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Jean Fisher of Winchester, VA and John Fisher and wife Pam of Middletown, VA; his siblings, Randy Fisher of Stephens City, VA, Lisa Gum of Kill Devil Hills, NC and Vicki Pope of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by his nephews, Kevin Fridley, Matthew Fridley, Travis Fridley and Curtis Gum along with four great-nephews and four great-nieces. They all loved their "Uncle Jamie".He is preceded in death by nephews, Michael Fisher and Mark Gum; maternal grandparents Lewis and Violet Rose and paternal grandparents Rowland and Elizabeth Fisher.The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Jamie A. Fisher. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close