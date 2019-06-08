Jan Miller, an avid hot air balloonist, took his last flight June 3, 2019. This time the flight was into the Higher Heavens on his 73rd birthday. He was in the care of INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Jan was born in Wilmington, DE to the late David L and Jeanne S. Porter Miller.
Jan was a high energy person who loved flying, boating, traveling and adventures. He has many longtime friends and made new friends wherever he went.
Jan was an Army veteran, member of the American Legion in Front Royal, and the Moose Lodge.
He opened The Eyeglass Factory Optical Shop in the 1970's and served the local community for many years.
His survivors include his son, David Miller; his brother, Hugh Miller; and seven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brent Miller.
All funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 8, 2019