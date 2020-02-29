Our loving mother Jane Elizabeth Frye, born February 12, 1928 passed away on February 17, 2020.
Her late husband was Charles Eugene Frye.
Her surviving children are Margaret Frye, Gary Frye, Bruce Frye, Belinda Smallwood and Linda Gray. She had seventeen grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren, forty-six great great grandchildren and seven great great great grandchildren in addition to many nieces, nephews and two sisters Alice McIlwee and Pearl Crouch of eight siblings.
A private family viewing was held on February 23, 2020 at Halls Funeral Home in Purceville, VA.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to your local Animal Shelter.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 29, 2020