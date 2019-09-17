

Jane Conley Kallenborn of Woodstock, VA, 86, went to be with the Lord September 13, 2019.



She was born August 20, 1933 in Weston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Opal Conley.



Mrs. Kallenborn was retired from US Civil Service as a Program Analyst having worked several years in the DC area for the FBI, the US Forest Service, the Federal Reserve, with her last position as a Protocol Officer for the Department of the Army.



She attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, Glenville State College and the American University. She was also a graduate of Sheffield School of Interior Design. She was a member of Woodstock United Methodist Church having served on its Administrative Board and its Music Committee. She was the past President of the Landmark Toastmistress Club, past Secretary of the Woodstock Woman's Club, a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and past President of the Shenandoah County American Heart Association. She owned her own interior design business and taught design courses at Lord Fairfax Community College. After her retirement she held many volunteer positions to include Panhandle Hospice and the Winchester Medical Center.

She wrote acrostic poetry and was an accomplished piano player.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Dixon Law Turner of 44 years; and her brother Robert Conley of Weston, WV.



Survivors include her husband James Kallenborn of Kearneysville, WV; her twin sister, Jean Jasper of Virginia Beach, VA; her daughter, Lisa Turner Myers (Wayne) of Leland, NC; and stepson, Joseph Turner (Linda) of Jane Lew, WV; grandsons, Gregory Myers (Marie) of Bensalem, PA; step grandson, James Myers of Raleigh, NC; step granddaughter, Jennifer Turner Abbott (Jim) of Nashville, TN; two great grandchildren, Mason and Alexandra Myers, three step grandchildren, Megan, Caitlin and Morgan Abbott.



Service will be held Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at Pat Boyle Funeral Home in Jane Lew, WV immediately followed with a graveside service at Weston Masonic Cemetery officiated by Reverend Kenneth Miller.





