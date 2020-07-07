1/1
Janet E. (Jenkins) Taylor
1955 - 2020
Janet E. Jenkins Taylor, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, July 12 from 2-4 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. There will be a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Fire Department on Commerce Ave., following the gathering.

Janet was born October 3, 1955, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Cletus Edward Jenkins, Sr. and Jeanette Modora Dodson Jenkins. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter #1194 in Front Royal and worked for the Knotty Pine Restaurant for many years.

Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 34 years John W. Taylor, Sr.; one loving daughter Betty Jo Henry and husband Bobby of Highview, West Virginia; step-daughter Keisha Barbee of Linden; one brother Cletus "Bubba" Jenkins of Strasburg; two sisters Joyce Jenkins and Diane Burgess both of Front Royal; two grandsons Matt Bowler and Stephen Bowler both of Front Royal; one granddaughter Gracie Henry of Highview, West Virginia; two step-grandchildren Jacob Barbee and Kaitlyn Barbee both of Linden; and one grandchild on the way.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter Becky Jenkins Bowler; and a sister Sharon Jenkins.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
