Janet E. Jenkins Taylor, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, July 12 from 2-4 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. There will be a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Fire Department on Commerce Ave., following the gathering.
Janet was born October 3, 1955, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Cletus Edward Jenkins, Sr. and Jeanette Modora Dodson Jenkins. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter #1194 in Front Royal and worked for the Knotty Pine Restaurant for many years.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 34 years John W. Taylor, Sr.; one loving daughter Betty Jo Henry and husband Bobby of Highview, West Virginia; step-daughter Keisha Barbee of Linden; one brother Cletus "Bubba" Jenkins of Strasburg; two sisters Joyce Jenkins and Diane Burgess both of Front Royal; two grandsons Matt Bowler and Stephen Bowler both of Front Royal; one granddaughter Gracie Henry of Highview, West Virginia; two step-grandchildren Jacob Barbee and Kaitlyn Barbee both of Linden; and one grandchild on the way.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter Becky Jenkins Bowler; and a sister Sharon Jenkins.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.