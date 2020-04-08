Janet Elaine Smith, age 97, of Strasburg, Virginia passed on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family
.
In light of current restrictions on public gatherings, burial for Mrs. Smith will be conducted privately. A public memorial service is being considered at a later date.
Mrs. Smith was born in Cavetown, Maryland on January 9, 1923 a daughter of the late John Martin & Leila Wise Phetteplace. She was the wife of the Late Julius Hottle Smith. Janet worked for Safeway Grocery in Maryland for 21 years as a purchaser in the meat department and was a homemaker. She was a member of the St. Stephens Lutheran Church, The women of the ELCA. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son, John P. Smith and a daughter Jeanette Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Joan M. Bischoff and husband Mike of Strasburg, VA; her daughter-in-law Beulah Smith of Maurertown, VA; ten grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren with another one on the way.
Pallbearers will be Wendy Miller, Gary Smith, Michael Bischoff, Jr., Sandra Abe, Brandon Bischoff and Harold Bischoff.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Building fund, c/o Linda Racey, 15716 Back Rd. Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Janet E. Smith.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 8, 2020