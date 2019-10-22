Janet Lee Lonas gained her angel wings October 19, 2019. She was a loving, soft hearted and one of the strongest people we know. She was surrounded by family and friends who loved her very much. She faced pain head on with courage and never let that smile leave her face.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Jonathan Fletcher will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Janet was born November 24, 1938 in Mt. Jackson, VA to the late Lester and Mildred Ruby. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Toni Cole and daughter Pammy Lonas. She graduated Stonewall Jackson High School and was a member of Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church. Janet is survived by her husband of 54 years, Billy O. Lonas; five children, Donald "Junior" (Joy), Rickey (Shelia), Lory (Roger), Tammy (Dennis), Billy (Renee'); seven grandchildren and eight adorable great grandchildren, with one due later this year. She also loved her dog Walley which was the love of her life.
Pallbearers will be Roger Miller, Jimmy Wren, Lee Stoneburner, Kevin Jernigan, Lane LeCraw and Frederick Davis.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA. 22601.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice and Sarah Wren for assistance in their time of need.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 22, 2019