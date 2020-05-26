Janet M. Foster
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet M. Foster, 81, of Winchester, died Friday, May 22, 2020.

Mrs. Foster, was born March 6, 1939 in Mineral, WV; the daughter of the late Benjamin C. Clem and Ruth Rinker Clem. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and Winchester Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 824.

Her husband, James D. Foster, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Anita Lemke and husband Ricky of Martinsburg and Debbie Jenkins of Winchester; a brother, Clifford Clem and wife Peggy of Strasburg; three grandchildren, Matthew Jenkins of Winchester, Nicholas Lemke and wife Tina of Martinsburg, and Ashley Lemke of Ashburn, VA; and one great granddaughter, Gianna Lemke of Martinsburg. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Clem and her sister in law, Nancy Clem.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church with Rev. David Hartley officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, VA 22624.

Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Open Door Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
5485 Mulberry Street
Stephens City, VA 22655
(540) 869-4072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved