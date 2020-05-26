Janet M. Foster, 81, of Winchester, died Friday, May 22, 2020.
Mrs. Foster, was born March 6, 1939 in Mineral, WV; the daughter of the late Benjamin C. Clem and Ruth Rinker Clem. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and Winchester Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 824.
Her husband, James D. Foster, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Anita Lemke and husband Ricky of Martinsburg and Debbie Jenkins of Winchester; a brother, Clifford Clem and wife Peggy of Strasburg; three grandchildren, Matthew Jenkins of Winchester, Nicholas Lemke and wife Tina of Martinsburg, and Ashley Lemke of Ashburn, VA; and one great granddaughter, Gianna Lemke of Martinsburg. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Clem and her sister in law, Nancy Clem.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church with Rev. David Hartley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.