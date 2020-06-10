Janet Marie Roberts, 63, of Strasburg, VA, departed this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Janet was born on May 16, 1957 in Strasburg, VA. She was the daughter of Shirley S. Newman (late Kenneth M. Strother) and her step-father of many years, Louis J. Newman, of Strasburg.
Janet married Carroll "Boo" Roberts, Jr. on September 11, 1978. She was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother. Janet, a very family-oriented woman, enjoyed watching movies, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her loved ones.
Janet graduated from Strasburg High School in 1976. She worked for many years at Capital Records and for over 20 years at World Wide Automotive of Winchester, VA.
She is survived by her husband Carroll "Boo" Roberts, Jr. and her daughter Natasha Roberts Mickel (Ronald Mickel). Tragically, her son Jamil Roberts passed away in 2016 followed by her grandson, Malikhi Roberts in 2018. Her surviving grandkids are Jada, Ahrianna, Khloe, Chase, Kamden, and Chandler. Her surviving siblings include from oldest, Lillian J. Thomas, Betty K. Strother, Lawrence A. Strother, and Terry A Warner. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Minnett M. Strother and Kendria V. Mitchell.
With her family, Janet was devoted to her church, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Over the years she served as a member of the Women's Ministry and the Sunday School Department. Janet was also faithful in training the youth in her church through the Children's Choir and Vacation Bible School.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19 this service will be private and limited to immediate family only.
If you would like to attend the public viewing then you may do so from 10-11 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 339 W Queen St., Strasburg, Virginia 22657.
Viewing hours will also be held Friday, June 12, 9-5 p.m. at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg.
Those who would like to donate to the Janet Roberts Memorial Fund may do so through the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ Janet-Roberts-memorial/share
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Janet Roberts.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 10, 2020.