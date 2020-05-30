Janette Elizabeth Hensell Price, 90, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Mrs. Price was born March 21, 1930 in Warren County, VA; the daughter of the late Homer C. Hensell and Hazel Conner Hensell. She retired as an operator with C&P Telephone Company. She was a member of Salem Church of the Brethren, the Ladies Auxiliary of Middletown Fire & Rescue, and Fredericksburg Garden Club.
She married Archibald D. "Benny" Price, Jr. on December 30, 1952 in Winchester, VA. Mr. Price preceded her in death on November 13, 1993.
She is survived by her son, Gregory D. Price and wife Jeanne of Stephens City; two granddaughters, Catherine "Kate" Anne Price and Elizabeth "Betsy" Meghan Price; a brother, Winston David Hensell, Sr. and wife Nancy of Middletown, VA; a sister in law, Millie S. Hensell of Middletown, VA; and a brother in law, Lynwood L. Hall of Bentonville, VA and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Wesley Hensell; and two sisters, Charlotte M. Hall and Helen Hensell.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Rev. Rick Looman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 613, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 30, 2020.