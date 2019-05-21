Janice Diane Barrick, 69, of Edinburg, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Life Care Center in New Market.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25 at 11:30 a.m. at Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren in Edinburg. Pastor Mark Bowyer will officiate.
Mrs. Barrick was born April 12, 1950 in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Ellis and Ina Dent.
She was a graduate of Broadway High School.
She formerly worked at Skip's Auto Body, Blackwell Accounting, Amp in Harrisonburg and for TSSI in Harrisonburg.
She was a member of Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Neff and Brook Barrick.
She is survived by her son, Michael Neff and wife Erin; three stepdaughters, Denise Conti and husband Frank, Toni Lynn Riddle and husband Dean, and Elizabeth âLibbyã Rocco and husband Keith; two brothers, Gregory Dent and wife Claudia, and Randall Dent; two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Zoe Neff; four step-grandchildren, Christina Dunbar, Laura Lee DeLand and husband Matt, Justin Wightman, and Brett Wightman and wife Claire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren, 668 Wakemans Grove Church Road, Edinburg, VA. 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 21, 2019