Janice Lynn Darnell, 69, of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Strasburg, VA.
Services and burial for Mrs. Darnell will be conducted privately.
Janice was born in the state of Maryland on August 18, 1950 a daughter of the late Franklin Willard and Dolores Jane Gibson Bull. She retired from the United States Postal Service where she worked as a mail carrier and a clerk. Janice loved taking road trips out west and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children; Shelley Butler of Leesburg, VA, Mike Singhas of Amissville, VA, Joseph Michael Darnell of Winchester, VA, Jessie Darnell of Winchester, VA and Jody Neff of Strasburg, VA; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a sister, Terry Bell of Marshall, VA.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to METAvivor, 1783 Forest Drive, #184 Annapolis, MD 21401.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 7, 2020