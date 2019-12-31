Jarred Allen Ramey-Wright, 19, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on December 24, 2019, in the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
A time of gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia from 6-8 p.m.
Jarred was born on January 3, 2000 in Front Royal son of John R. Wright of Augusta, West Virginia and Jolissa A. Ramey of Front Royal. He was a 2019 graduate of Warren County High School a member of the Future Farmers of America and was previously working for Hollister in Winchester. His laughter, kind heart and spirit will be long remembered by his family and friends.
Surviving with his parents are his maternal grandmother Cody Ramey of Front Royal; paternal grandparents Patricia Ann Wright and Robert Edward Wright, Jr. of Front Royal; three brothers Justice Wright of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, Jacob Wright and Jayden Levi Wright both of Augusta, West Virginia; one sister Sam Wright Gonzalez of Strasburg; and a special aunt Regina "GG" Ramey of Front Royal.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 31, 2019