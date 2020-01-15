Jason Allen Kimble, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in his sleep on Friday, January 3, 2020.
A gathering will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Jason was born on November 24, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center to Ray Allen and Charity Desirea Anderson Kimble.
Surviving along with his parents are his maternal grandmothers, Donna Anderson and Stacey Riggleman; paternal grandmother, Vicky Kimble; paternal grandfather, Allen Dwyer; three brothers, Ray Curtis Lee Kimble, David Nolan Vance Kimble and Gerald Ford Kimble and sister, Alexandra Nicole May Kimble.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, Florida 34110.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 15, 2020