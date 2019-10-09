

Jean Allen Davis, 92, a long-time resident of Edinburg, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Greenfield Assisted Living in Woodstock.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Woodstock. The Reverend Kathleen Murray will officiate. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg at 2:00 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to wear bright colors, which she loved.



Miss Davis was born January 22, 1927, in Harrisonburg, daughter of the late Walter Davis and Arline Davis. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education and Piano from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music and her Master's Degree in Education with emphasis on Library Science From James Madison University. She taught for 43 years. She was both a music teacher and a 7th-grade teacher in the Virginia public schools, a private piano teacher, and the first librarian at W. W. Robinson Elementary School in Woodstock. She was a long-time member and organist at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She was a founding member of the Edinburg Heritage Foundation and co-author of "The History of Edinburg" (1994). She was a very giving person, who worked tirelessly to nurture and encourage her family, friends, and students. She enjoyed art, reading, and traveling in the USA and Europe.



She was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Davis Jr., and Nick Davis.



Jean Allen is survived by her brother, Bill Davis (Louise--deceased), of Winchester; nephew, William Davis, of Springfield; niece, Elizabeth Wright (Tom), of Ohio; great niece, Anne Wright; great nephew, Kyle Wright, her cousins, and her extended family of very dear friends.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Community Foundation, 147 N Main St. Ste. C, Woodstock, VA 22664, as well as, the Church Fund or the Shrine Mont Camp Scholarship Fund of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 122 E. Court Street, Woodstock, VA 22664.



Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.