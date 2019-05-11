It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Anne (Ladd (Toman)) Harris announces her passing Monday May 6, 2019 at the Winchester Memorial Hospital. She was 62.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, George, of 25 years; her daughter, Heather; son-in-law, Neil; her grandson, James (her joy); also her sisters, June (Ross) Trueax and Jeny (Bill) Guy; her brother Graham (Chip); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Graham and Geneva (Branham) Ladd; and her sister, Rose (David) Neff.
She was quite artistic. She loved animals, in particular her Yorkie, Daffy.
It made her happy to help people. She lovingly cared for her private clients and her patients in nursing homes.
In celebration of her life, a service for Jean will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday May 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall in Woodstock, VA, with a gathering of family and friends to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 11, 2019