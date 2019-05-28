Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (Almarode) Bell. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Front Royal , VA View Map Interment Following Services Panorama Memorial Gardens Waterlick , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Jean Almarode Bell, 87, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Hidden Springs in Bentonville.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31 at First Baptist Church in Front Royal with the Rev Christy McMillan- Goodwin officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.



Mrs. Bell was born October 13, 1931 in Hopewell, VA daughter of the late Raymond Douglas Almarode and Louise Pelter Alamrode.



She was a member of First Baptist Church in Front Royal for 70 years where she served as Chair of the Social Committee for several years. She served on the board of Habitat for Humanity as one of the original members in Front Royal.



Mrs. Bell worked for Dr. Hodges, an Optometrist in Front Royal, and retired after many dedicated years.



She was married for 62 years to James Robert "Bobby" Bell, before his passing in 2012.



Surviving are her children, J.R. Bell and wife Cindy of Richmond, Bruce Bell and wife Brenda of Front Royal, Lauren Balun and husband Paul of Springfield, and Donna Reedy of Browntown; one brother, Richard Almarode of Sterling; one sister, Carol Kenney of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Robbie Bell, Jonathan Bell, Jamie Reedy, Jason Reedy, Braden Bell and Jackson Bell.



Honorary pallbearers will be Amanda Balun, Elizabeth Balun, Beth Irwin, Amber Martin and special friend, Ashby Crowder.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Maddox Funeral Home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



