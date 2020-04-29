Jean Carolyn Dunn, age 83, of Woodstock, VA passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
She was born on September 12, 1936 in Woodstock, VA the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Gochenour) Wilkins.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Glenn Ritchie and Jeff Ritchie; one brother, John William Wilkins.
Survivors include her two daughters, Jennifer Hoysa and husband Chuck of Warrenton, VA, Helen Ritchie of Timberville, VA; two sons, Pastor Rick Ritchie and wife Jan of Bealeton, VA, Bill Ritchie and wife Jeanne of Bealeton, VA; one brother, Richard Wilkins and wife Pam of Harrisonburg, VA; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday at the St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Rick Ritchie officiating.
