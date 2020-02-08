Jean G. Saffer, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Saffer was born in 1949 in Maryland, daughter of the late James and Nancy Goldsborough. She was a graduate of Fairfax High School and was an International Programs Specialist with the U.S. Department of the Interior (U.S. Geological Survey), retiring after 30+ years of service. Mrs. Saffer enjoyed drag racing and was her husband and son's biggest fan. She liked working in her yard and gardening. Her greatest passion was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was affectionately known as "Mimi".
She married Roger Lee Saffer on October 7, 1969 in Herndon, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband of 50 years is a daughter, Christina Saffer and a son, Pete Saffer (Mary); grandchildren, Brittney Anderson, Alexis Johnson, Victoria Saffer, Amber Saffer, and Franklin Saffer; great grandchildren, Donovan Ewell, Jayden Ewell, and Derek Anderson; sister, Beth Blake (Jimmy); sister-in-law, Carol Davison; and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, dear friends, and her drag racing family.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Saffer was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Davison and a grandson, Coby Saffer-Knox.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gary Maines officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Children's National Hospital, 111 Michigan Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20010 or via their website https://childrensnational.org/giving
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 8, 2020