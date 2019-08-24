Jean Eye Horton, 74, of Mount Jackson, VA, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mrs. Horton will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor Elfie Finn-McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Mrs. Horton was born January 22, 1945 in Woodstock, VA, a daughter of the late Lionel Lee and Lottie Mae Walter Eye.
She was a member of Strasburg United Methodist Church and retired from Hecht Department Store where she worked with Interior Design.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Horton; three siblings, Margaret Holler, Evelyn Hammond and Charles Eye; along with one nephew, Steven Eye.
Survivors include her siblings, Lawrence Eye (Shelby) of Edinburg, VA, Jane Rosenberger of Strasburg, VA, and Linda Eye of Woodstock, VA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Allan George, Craig George, John Eye, Stewart Hammond, Corey Eye, and Ben Ritenour.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Monday at Stover Funeral Home.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Horton.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 24, 2019