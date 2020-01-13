

Jean Myers Getz Link, 84, of New Market passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Shenandoah Place, New Market.



Jean was born on January 16, 1935 in Forestville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Mark M. Myers and Edna E. Zirkle Myers.

She was a member of St. Mark"s Lutheran Church.



Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, Gene K. Getz and John Paul Link.



She is survived by two children, a son, Gerald Getz and a daughter, Ramona Neese.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Forestville, Virginia by Rev. Katie Freund officiating.



The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1422 Senado Road, New Market, VA 22844.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.