Jean Schoellig, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, died June 9, 2020. She was born June 2, 1952 to John and June Schoellig in Washington, D.C.
Jean grew up in Falls Church, VA, where she attended Whittier Middle School and Falls Church High School. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Health and Physical Education from Madison College (JMU) in Harrisonburg, VA. Continuing her education, Jean attended George Mason University in Fairfax, VA for a second Bachelor's Degree, as well as a Master's Degree; both in nursing. While in Northern Virginia, Jean worked at Alexandria Hospital. In 1988 she moved to New Market, VA, where she bought and ran a Bed & Breakfast for 11 years with her partner Dawn. During this time, Jean also worked as an ICU nurse at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. She relocated to the Eastern Shore and Dewey Beach, finally settling in Rehoboth Beach in 2002, where she worked at Beebe Hospital in Lewes in the ICU and Same-day-Surgery departments, until her retirement in March 2019. Jean enjoyed annual trips to the NCAA Women's Final Four Basketball Tournament each year, her Boston Terriers, boating, and camping in her RV. Above all, she cherished time spent with those she held most dear. Jean was a loving and devoted partner, daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her father, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Schoellig.
She is survived by her partner of 34 years, Dawn Kasow; her mother, June Schoellig; her sisters: Susan Moore (Wayne) and Kathryn Schoellig; her nephew, Gregory Moore (Taylor); and their triplets; her sister-in-law Debby Johnson (Steve); and her nephews: Michael & Tommy Johnson and their families.
Jean's family would like to thank the ICU and Hospice staff at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE, for their exemplary care of Jean during her final days.
A memorial service will be held a later date, when it is safe to gather in celebration of her life.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your local SPCA or the Neurology Intensive Care Unit at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 27, 2020.