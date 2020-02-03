Northern Virginia Daily

Jeanette Elaine Smith (1948 - 2020)
Jeanette Elaine Smith, 71, of Clinton, Maryland passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Georgetown University Hospital, Washington DC.

Services and burial for Jeanette will be conducted privately at the request of the family.

Jeanette was born in Washington DC on September 22, 1948 the daughter of Janet Elaine Smith and the late Julius Hottle Smith. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother John P. Smith.

Survivors include her mother, Janet E. Smith; a sister, Joan Bischoff; sister-in-law, Beulah M. Smith

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Ms. Smith.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 3, 2020
