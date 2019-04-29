Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Ruth (Hinkle) Burke. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM her daughter's home 4132 Norbeck Road Rockville , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Jeanette Ruth Hinkle Burke, 79, passed away in North Port, Florida on April 10, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



She was born on July 29, 1939 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to Orville Franklin Hinkle and Esther Kozak Hinkle.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Eppie Burke, whom she married on September 20, 1958 in Riverton, Virginia.



Together, they had three children, Chuck Burke (Dawn), Ruth Borda (Bryan), and Steve Burke (Linda). She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jeanette is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Hinkle (Vonnie); and her sister, Joyce Rush (Jay).



She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, and her brother, Orville F. Hinkle, Jr. (Manny).



Jeanette grew up on Neville Island, outside of Pittsburgh, moving to Front Royal when she was a teenager. Jeanette and Charles met while attending Warren County High School in Front Royal ­ Class of 1957, and moved to Maryland in 1959. Jeanette worked for the Washington Gas Light Company in Washington, D.C. from 1959 until retiring in 2002.



Jeanette loved dancing, traveling, the beach and spending time with her family. For the last few years, she really enjoyed walking around and stopping to have long conversations with everyone she met along the way.



She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her

.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at her daughter's home, 4132 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD.



