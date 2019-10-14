Jeanne N. Adams, 89, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal with Rev. Daniel C. Clegg officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Albert G. Horton Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia.
Mrs. Adams was born on October 30, 1929 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late William Lloyd and Nancy Roane Neill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William C. Adams; brother, William Lloyd Neill Jr. and son-in-law, James Jenkins.
She was a member of Front Royal Baptist Temple.
Survivors include her two daughters, Karen A. Jenkins of Midlothian, Virginia and Nancy A. Slemmer (Ray) of Front Royal; son, William C. Adams Jr. (Katie) of Severna Park, Maryland; six grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 14, 2019